People-Powered Great Barrier Reef Clean-up

Led by Capricornia Catchments, community members rallied together in an extraodinary feat of people power to remove a ghost net from Zilzie Beach during turtle nesting season.

MARINE Debris on our beaches and waterways is at an all-time high sparking a call from Tangaroa Blue Foundation to citizen scientists, schools, community groups, local governments and all ocean lovers to join the month-long Great Barrier Reef Clean-up this October.

Spokesperson Shelly McArdle said this is a great opportunity for local people to join with groups from other areas to contribute towards a common goal, to reduce the threat that marine debris poses to our precious GBR and perhaps more importantly, to raise awareness about this threat.

“Locally our beaches condition is slowly improving the problem is with onshore winds a lot of debris gets covered up only to be uncovered with tide surges and the elements so this is an ongoing battle,” Ms McArdle said.

“Capricorn Coast Landcare and Team Turtle are continually cleaning up weekly, we have beach walkers who regularly collect debris and we have our annual clean-ups.

“I would encourage people doing their walks on the beach to collect any debris as they go and don’t stop there, make sure you log what debris you have collected to help us get to the source of the problem.

“There is an app that is very user friendly available; Tangaroa Blue, Australia Marine Debris initiative from your app store online where you can record the type of debris you are collecting.

“This is vital information, for example right now debris statistics are showing that 75% of all debris collected is plastic which tells us this is the area we most need to address.

“We look forward to having a great day spent with like-minded people on our local beach for the upcoming clean-up and we welcome everyone to join us.”

Tangaroa Blue’s Managing Director Heidi Taylor said in all her years running clean ups around the Great Barrier Reef, she has never seen marine debris like what is showing up on our shores now.

“The sad fact is that marine debris is a major threat to the Great Barrier Reef, and in some of the most remote locations in the region, volunteers are removing over 1 tonne of rubbish per kilometre,” she said.

“The Great Barrier Reef Clean-up is part of the 5-year ReefClean project, which focuses on both the removal and prevention of marine debris impacting the iconic reef.”

Over the weekend of October 5-6, volunteers can join one of the six Great Barrier Reef Clean-up launch events that will take place across the Cape York, Wet Tropics, Burdekin, Mackay Whitsundays, Fitzroy and Burnett Mary NRM Regions.

Ms Taylor said if you love the Great Barrier Reef and want to see it protected, it’s not too late to get involved.

“You can also register your own clean-up event anywhere across the reef and we’ll provide you with all of the clean-up materials you’ll need to help solve this problem,” she said.

“Local communities and our partners are the lifeblood of the ReefClean project. The more people who get involved, the more coastline and islands we’ll be able to tackle.”

ReefClean is funded by the Australian Government’s Reef Trust and delivered by Tangaroa Blue Foundation, Conservation Volunteers Australia, AUSMAP, Capricornia Catchments, Eco Barge Clean Seas, Ocean Watch Australia, Reef Check Australia and South Cape York Catchments.

If you’d like to volunteer at an existing event or register a site, visit www.reefclean.org.

The Capricorn Coast clean-up will be held on October 6 from 8am, meet at Bangalee Beach access.

Bring your gloves, hat, water, closed in shoes and sunscreen. Lunch will be provided with entertainment.