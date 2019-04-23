People rescued from Rocky CBD lift

Police directing traffic in Rocky CBD after falling tree causes power outage.

UPDATE 5pm: THREE people have been rescued from a lift in an East St office block just past 5pm with no injuries, and not in distress.

Meanwhile, a fallen tree in Goodsall St, North Rockhampton has caused a ripple effect in the city.

It has reportedly knocked over a power line which has resulted in a power outage.

Police are directing traffic on the intersection of Fitzroy and East Sts due to non-working traffic lights.

The incident seems to be connected to the lift dilemma in Rocky's CBD.

4.30pm: Three people are stuck in a lift in the Rockhampton CBD.

Emergency services are on scene at the East St office block.

The people have been in the lift for about 10 minutes.

