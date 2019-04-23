People rescued from Rocky CBD lift
UPDATE 5pm: THREE people have been rescued from a lift in an East St office block just past 5pm with no injuries, and not in distress.
Meanwhile, a fallen tree in Goodsall St, North Rockhampton has caused a ripple effect in the city.
It has reportedly knocked over a power line which has resulted in a power outage.
Police are directing traffic on the intersection of Fitzroy and East Sts due to non-working traffic lights.
The incident seems to be connected to the lift dilemma in Rocky's CBD.
4.30pm: Three people are stuck in a lift in the Rockhampton CBD.
Emergency services are on scene at the East St office block.
The people have been in the lift for about 10 minutes.
More to follow.