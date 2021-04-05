Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A public pool in Sydney has been evacuated after five children and an adult were exposed to potentially toxic fumes.
A public pool in Sydney has been evacuated after five children and an adult were exposed to potentially toxic fumes.
News

People told to evacuate public pool

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
5th Apr 2021 1:02 PM

Five children and an adult have been treated after being exposed to potentially toxic fumes, while 150 people were evacuated from a busy Sydney aquatic centre on Monday.

At 10.15am, emergency services were called to the Hurtsville Aquatic centre in the city's south following reports of a "potential gas leak".

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said firefighters quickly arrived on scene.

"They discovered a fault with the storage of some strong acids used to decontaminate the pool," the spokesman said.

"Six people have been affected by the fumes. Firefighters immediately began to render first aid and there have been 150 people in total evacuated from the aquatic centre.

"We've also got hazmat crews on scene, and they'll be helping to resolve the incident."

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one of the people affected was an adult, while the other five were children.

Crews were still on scene at 11.15am.

More to come.

Originally published as People told to evacuate public pool

chemical leak evacuation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Awesome’: What entrants had to say about Rockynats

        Premium Content ‘Awesome’: What entrants had to say about Rockynats

        News High praise for inaugural three-day car festival in Rockhampton.

        UPDATE: No one injured in North Rocky crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: No one injured in North Rocky crash

        Breaking It is understood the car involved was a Holden Commodore.

        Investigations ongoing into death in Norman Gardens

        Premium Content Investigations ongoing into death in Norman Gardens

        Crime Police are still treating the incident as “suspicious”.

        LETTERS: Anti-maskers have selfish disregard for others

        Premium Content LETTERS: Anti-maskers have selfish disregard for others

        Letters to the Editor “On such basis, they falsely declare individuals have rights to endanger...