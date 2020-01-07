People watched as Rocky man set on fire, court hears

A MAN who was allegedly set on fire at a Rockhampton home was left to extinguish the flames himself and make his own way to hospital, a court has heard.

The details were revealed as accused Jesse Duncan George, 21, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the alleged victim had suffered burns to 25 per cent of his body’s surface area and been air-lifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital where he was in a deep coma.

George, who appeared in court in custody, heard Magistrate Jeff Clarke say the case against him “appears to be very, very strong.”

George was charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident at a residence on Rockhampton’s southside last weekend.

Police allege that George put an accelerant on the victim before setting him on fire using a lighter.

They allege prior to this there was a disagreement over a debt of between $20 and $400 which police believe is drug related.

George is alleged to have committed the offence while other people were present.

“The victim caught fire, had to make his own effort to put himself out, and had to transport himself to hospital,” Mr Clarke said of the allegations.

Mr Clarke described it as an “outrageous response to a relatively small debt.”

The court heard that George had a limited criminal history and police objected to bail on a number of grounds including that George was an unacceptable risk of endangering public safety.

Mr Clarke said given the circumstances there was considerable motivation for the defendant to either not appear, or attempt to interfere with witnesses.

“It would seem to me he’ll be facing a considerable penalty following conviction, which as I say, it seems to be a very, very strong case on the affidavit material,” he said.

“I am satisfied that the defendant poses an unacceptable risk of committing further offences. In my view, the extreme lengths that he went to on this occasion demonstrates a particular inability to control himself.”

George was refused bail and his matter was adjourned to February 19.