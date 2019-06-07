ON TRACK: CQ Mower Racing Club member Jay Wilkins will be in the hunt for honours in Round 4 of the Queensland titles at the Yaamba Raceway tomorrow.

MOWER RACING: About 30 competitors will hit Yaamba Raceway this weekend for Round 4 of the Queensland titles.

Drivers will travel from Townsville, Bundaberg, Maryborough and the Sunshine Coast to take on a strong contingent from the CQ Mower Racing Club.

Leading the local charge will be brothers John and Warren Kennedy and father and son Chris and Slade Rawlinson.

Brendan Atfield, Jay Wilkins and Nathan Smith are also expected to be in the mix for podium places in their respective classes.

CQ Mower Racing Club secretary Tarm Booy said there would be keen competition in five classes - outlaws and A, B, C and D grades.

"There will be some fun, fast racing,” she said.

"Our track is recognised as one of the best in Australia.

"This is such a unique sport. People will be surprised at the speeds they go and just how enjoyable they are to watch.

"Drivers can do anywhere between 50km and 90km on our track.”

Eight heats are run in each class to determine the starters in the finals in which the outlaws and A-graders race together and B, C and D graders race together.

Test and tune will be held from 2pm on Saturday with the titles action starting at 9am on Sunday.

Entry is $5, children under 14 are free.