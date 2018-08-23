Percentage of CQ properties selling at auction is higher

This Emu Park property is expected to sell quickly after being passed in at auction.

This Emu Park property is expected to sell quickly after being passed in at auction.

THREE of five properties auctioned in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast last weekend are expected to be sold quickly.

A four bedroom, four bathroom Mulambin house sold before auction for an undisclosed price after 32 days on the market.

The Spinnaker Dve property had a swimming pool, self-contained granny flat, three-car lock up garage, media room, home office and rear access.

Auctioneer, Lindsay Lodwick from Ray White Yeppoon said four properties under the hammer was a quiet weekend but the percentage of properties selling under the hammer in 2018 was definitely higher than last year.

He said properties around the $300,000 price point were performing well and renting for between $330 - $350 per week.

"We manage 440 properties and have just a 1per cent vacancy rate,” Mr Lodwick said.

A fixer-upper on The Range was listed at $170,000 and passed in at auction on Saturday, but Ray White Rockhampton principal, David Bell said the property was expected to go to contract today to a local buyer after four weeks on the market.

His agency manages 1000 rental properties with a 1.8per cent vacancy rate.

A four bedroom, four bathroom home at 1 Spinnaker Dve, Mulambin sold before auction.

"That's a fair indicator of how the market is travelling,” Mr Bell said.

"We've had good enquiries through open homes and private inspections during the week.”

An Emu Park three-bedroom Queenslander was passed in at the weekend auction.

Agent Dan Ware from LJ Hooker Rockhampton expects the property to sell quickly with three potential buyers in the process of organising finance.

The house at 18 William St sits on 2000sqm - almost half an acre - and is just 700m from Emu Park main beach and shops.

It was listed at $259,000 and ideal for renovation.