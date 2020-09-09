Perfect 40th birthday present for Yeppoon Swans

GRAND SUCCESS: The Yeppoon Swans will be hoping they are playing for a sixth straight flag and a national record when their club hosts the AFL Capricornia grand finals next month.

AFL: The Yeppoon Swans will in October host the AFL Capricornia grand finals for the first time.

The announcement made yesterday is a monumental one for the club, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

It is also significant given that their senior men’s team is gunning for a sixth straight flag and a place in Australian sport’s record books.

If they win their final game of the regular season this Saturday, the preliminary final on September 26 and the grand final, they will have the most consecutive wins in national AFL history.

The record is held by South Australian team Heathfield-Aldgate, which had 88 straight wins in the 1970s.

Swans president Peter Watkins said Swan Park would be a hive of activity on Saturday, October 3, with finals to be played in three junior and three senior divisions.

He said the club put together a compelling case in its submission, with a key focus on the home ground’s fantastic facilities, which included a first-class playing surface.

“We’ve undertaken in excess of $600,000 in infrastructure improvements at Swan Park over the last five years to the point where we’re confident we’ve got a very good facility that is equal to, if not better than anything in the league as it stands,” he said.

Watkins was delighted the Swans had got the nod.

“We have a tremendous group of volunteers, and incredible support from the business community and our sponsors.

“For me, it’s a just reward for all of those people and hopefully we deliver an event to make the Capricorn Coast proud.”

Watkins hoped the grand finals will attract not only diehard Swans supporters and AFL fans but also those who love the atmosphere and excitement of live sport.

He expected as many as 5000 people could pass through the gates on the day.

Watkins also encouraged patrons to head to Swan Park on Friday night for the Legends game being played as part of the club’s anniversary celebrations.

Battle lines have been drawn at Ross Creek, with players from either side of the natural landmark to line up with the Northern Originals or the Southern Stars.

On Saturday, the Swans will host the Panthers in all grades in Round 10 of the AFLC competition.

Following the senior men’s game, the Swans team of the past 40 years will be announced.

