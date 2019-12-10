Perfect Christmas present: Discover birds of Australia

AS Christmas is drawing near, a number of people have been ringing in to find out where the 2020 Rotary Bird Calendar, which raises funds for cancer research, can be purchased.

The cost per calendar is $15, and Rotary Clubs that have them for sale are Rockhampton North, Yeppoon, Mount Morgan and Theodore.

For anyone in the Rockhampton or Yeppoon areas who is incapacitated and would like a calendar delivered, phone 0417 362 436 and a club member will be happy to deliver one or more to you.

In South Rockhampton, the outlets are City Printing Works, Gunna Doo Hardware, Green Bros, Daniels Surgical, Arcade News, Shalom Retirement Village and Genesis CancerCare Centre at the Base Hospital.

In North Rockhampton, calendars are at the Frenchville Post Office, Mitre 10, and at Camera House and SpecSavers at Stockland.

The Coast Motel at Taranganbar Yeppoon and Can Do Pest Control Emerald also have calendars for sale.