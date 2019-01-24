Perfect coast house for a bed and breakfast or large family

OCEAN VIEWS: 9 Redman St, Emu Park is fully renovated inside with open plan living, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms. Outside lies a large timber deck above the pool and the home itself has verandas around the capturing views of the ocean and township.

OCEAN VIEWS: 9 Redman St, Emu Park is fully renovated inside with open plan living, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms. Outside lies a large timber deck above the pool and the home itself has verandas around the capturing views of the ocean and township. Harcourts

GRAB a cocktail and a good book because you will be set to relax from the shaded patio in this stunning property.

9 Redman St at Emu Park is featured as The Morning Bulletin House of the Week.

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, there is space for everyone in the fully renovated Capricorn Coast home.

As you enter the home through the large front door you are greeted with a spacious open and bright living and dining area.

The space has new flooring and light fittings and leads onto the generous outdoor timber deck.

You'll be amazed by the spectacular 270-degree ocean, district and farming views overlooking Emu Park and Zilzie.

Sunsets over the mountains will be the perfect backdrop over the large covered back entertaining patio.

The brand new kitchen has Essa stone bench tops, a five burner plate AEG gas cooker and electric oven.

There is an abundance of cupboards and drawers for all the storage space.

To top it off there is a large island bench which looks over the nature and oceanic views.

Down the hall, the original master bedroom has been transformed with a new ensuite and walk-in robe with air-conditioning.

The new main bathroom has a small entrance at the front with a walk through laundry.

Enjoy the double shower and basins with bath tub.

The king size parents retreat has an ensuite with double shower, double basin and spa bath with walk-in robe with sea views.

There is also an adjacent office and gym space.

Sliding doors open out to a covered back patio with views of the ocean and mountains often with cattle grazing below and kookaburras laughing in the trees.

The downstairs level is a fully self-contained flat.

It has a lounge and dining area with the kitchen and a separate bedroom and bathroom plus a laundry, perfect for a parents retreat, teenagers area or even to rent out to earn extra income.

In the yard, tropical gardens surround the property to create an oasis feel.

There are three lock-up garages plus a carport, allowing plenty of room for cars, caravan, boat and trailers.

The gazebo outside is the perfect place for entertaining and relaxing while enjoying the views.

To cool down, jump in the splash pool, which has another adjoining sun-deck.

Harcourts Yeppoon principal Michael Suthers is representing the property and says there has been a lot of interest so far, although due to the large size it only suits certain people.

The home itself with the separate entrances and two floors offers a holiday home or BnB option with "income potential”.

"We have had a lot of inspection prior to Christmas and just starting to crack it off again now,” Mr Suthers said.

Harcourts Yeppoon has two homes with unconditional contracts in Emu Park and Mr Suthers said there was "heaps of buyer activity in all price ranges”.

9 REDMAN DRIVE

Emu Park

Offers over $899,000

Five bedroom

Four bathroom

In-ground pool and gazebo

Full renovated

Three lock-up garages

Open homes:

This Saturday and Sunday 1-2pm

Contact Mike Suthers on 0407 735 698

The number one selling point of this home is the outstanding views that wrap around from Keppel Sands across to the harbour to Yeppoon.

Even the master bedroom looks through the ensuite to the Causeway Lake.

"It has phenomenal views but also accommodates the rural person.... there is rolling hills and cattle just looking back to Rockhampton over to the Berserkers and Cawarral,” Mr Suthers said.

Other added bonuses include the full bitumen driveway, which has plenty of visitor car parks and room for extra storage.

The gardens are well manicured with water tanks and walkways through the trees.

On a 1800m2 block of land, Mr Suthers said it was a massive block on top of one of the highest hills in Emu Park.

"It's an executive home and value for money, you're getting a lot for your dollar with a lot of land,” he said.

"For the price you'd never find anything that would go close to it.

"It would be a lot cheaper to buy than build in this case.”