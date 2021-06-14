Perfect prestige car for the ultimate power family

Sometimes it’s the small things in life that matter the most.

Although when you consider the Audi S4 Avant, it’s more about being a big-banger.

Not much was wrong with the previous model that was updated earlier this year. But a range of internal small changes have made a good thing better.

Little has also changed in the pricing realm, there is loose change from $115,000 once on-road costs are settled.

Those who weren’t inspired to walk to the beat of the SUV drum would be doing themselves a discourse to overlook this wolf in sheep’s clothing. Even those currently looking at something like a Mercedes-AMG GLC, BMW X3 M40i or even a Porsche Macan should consider this wagon for a raft of reasons.

Inside the Audi S4 Avant cabin.

VALUE

Gains have come in this department courtesy of a range of technological improvements.

Among the new inclusions are the brand’s virtual cockpit, which provides the driver with a range of customisable viewing options, including various designs and configurations of the tachometer, speedo, satnav map and driving information.

There is also an improved 10.1-inch touch screen. The changes are an operational update to a design which was starting to become antiquated. It’s not a full-blown upgrade, like we have seen in the new e-tron electric vehicle or Q8 SUV, which both use dual screens for a more modern minimalist look.

Other equipment highlights are LED headlights, attention-grabbing red brake calipers inside 19-inch alloys, electric powered boot lid that has gesture control if your hands are full when trying to load, along with a 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system that has smartphone mirroring applications.

There’s no additional charges for metallic paint, and colour options include white, grey, blue, black, red and a special pearlescent grey.

Servicing plan costs recently increased by $210 to $3160, covering five years. The average price of $632 with annual or 15,000km servicing intervals is at the higher end of the scale … but not unexpected in prestige cars

Audi still lags behind the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover and mainstream brands with warranty coverage. Remaining at three years and unlimited kilometres, the warranty support does match BMW.

All the key vital safety equipment is standard in Audi’s S4 Avant.

SAFETY

There’s no official rating from Australia’s crash authority, ANCAP, with the four-cylinder sedan versions of the A4 tested back in 2015.

Yet with the price tag buyers rightfully receive some of the latest technology to keep the family protected.

The radar cruise control system maintains safe distances from other vehicles and can even look after all the accelerating and braking when in traffic jams.

Emergency braking can step in if a frontal is detected and slam on the anchors automatically. Although, it doesn’t work in reverse like some other vehicles – there is a cross traffic warning that is handy when backing out of busy car parks.

Back seat space within the Audi S4 wagon is best suited to two.

COMFORT

Athleticism blends with luxury inside the cabin.

Our test car boasted striking red Nappa leather trim with diamond stitching, and it looks spectacular (black or grey is available for the less adventurous). Throw into the mix the flat-bottom sports steering wheel, stainless steel pedals and ‘S’ embossed front seats with a massage function, it’s an impressive combination.

Finding your way through the menus and primary functions are intuitive, yet Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a standard feature for improved smartphone integration. Hey Siri and Google commands then also work through the voice recognition system.

The infotainment upgrades are primarily aesthetic, maintaining fast access to aircon dials and buttons on the dash. Newer Audi systems rely purely on screens and haptic feedback.

Access to dual cupholders in front of the stubby gearshift ensures bottles and coffees are accommodated, and there is also a useful slot in the console for the key. Fold the rear armrest and it has another pair of cupholders.

Two USB ports (one type A upfront and the remainder type C) are available front and back.

Those in the rear will find reasonable head and leg room, but it’s best suited to a pair as anyone in the centre of the back pew must deal with the transmission tunnel.

More than 500 litres of boot space means the weekly grocery shop is no challenge, while the rear seats also fold 40-20-40 to offer a good area for awkward-size gear.

The 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine in the Audi S4 Avant produces 260kW, while peak torque of 500Nm is available from 1370rpm.

DRIVING

Under the bonnet is a beastly turbocharged V6.

Apply the power and the S4 burbles with a subtle soundtrack, although its bite is worse than its bark. With an ability to reach 100km/h in less than five seconds, the wagon is outstandingly quick.

Not only adept in a straight line, corners are relished. Bolstered by an optional $2990 differential in our test wagon, the directional and acceleration prowess is brilliant.

Audi’s all-wheel drive system is showcased in spectacular fashion, and together with 19-inch rubber, the wagon is almost impossible to get out of shape. It’s easy to drive fast and emanates confidence in varying conditions.

Big brakes offer ample stopping prowess, and collectively it’s a joy to drive no matter the terrain.

Enthusiasm from the right foot can take its toll at the bowser. Our average was more than 10 litres of premium unleaded for every 100km.

Our average fuel consumption on test from the 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 enginewas more than 10 litres for every 100km.

HEAD SAYS

The extra ride height of an SUV isn’t required … my body is still nimble enough to drop into a low-slung wagon.

HEART SAYS

Looks can be deceiving and while the S4 has an athletic appearance, this is pure potency. Driving fun and engagement at its finest.

Boot space eclipses 500 litres.

ALTERNATIVES

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Estate $128,260 D/A

Another understated wagon with a fiery heartbeat. Powered by a 287kW/520Nm bi-turbo V6 good for a sub five-second 0-100km/h time, but has less cargo space than the S4 Avant.

Volvo V60 Cross Country TBA

More utilitarian than a sporty wagon, this one is expected to arrive in Australia soon powered by a mild hybrid 2.0-litre 4-cyl petrol delivering 184kW/350Nm. Cargo space of 529 litres and ground clearance or more than 200mm. The price will be well below $100,000.

The Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine.

VERDICT

Get off the SUV band-wagon and reward yourself with an outstanding driving experience. The S4 Avant is a beast that’s friendly to the whole family.

Originally published as Perfect prestige car for the ultimate power family