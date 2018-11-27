Menu
Weather

'Perfect storm' of fire conditions to hit Capricornia

Leighton Smith
by
27th Nov 2018 5:24 PM

AS FIRES continue to rage around Central Queensland, Capricornia has been placed on high alert.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an extreme fire danger warning (one level below catastrophic) at 3.30pm today.

A spokesperson described a 'perfect storm' of fire conditions converging on Capricornia tomorrow with heatwave temperatures between (37°c and 42°c) combining with hot dry air and gusty westerly winds.

A Severe Fire Danger was also issued for the neighbouring Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

READ: LEAVE NOW: Residents urged to leave now as fire intensifies

READ: Photos reveal devastation of bushfires

In its latest report the BoM says a vigorous trough will move east over the state tonight and through Wednesday.

"The very windy conditions associated with the trough will move from western Queensland into south eastern and central districts on Wednesday, combining with a hot and dry air mass to result in elevated fire dangers,” the BoM said.

"Heatwave conditions continue north of Bundaberg. A vigorous trough will move east over the state Tuesday night and through Wednesday.

"The very windy conditions associated with the trough will move from western Queensland into south eastern and central districts on Wednesday, combining with a hot and dry air mass to result in elevated fire dangers. Heatwave conditions continue north of Bundaberg.”

Capricornia forecast for Wednesday

Gladstone 24°c - 37°c Hot. Possible gusty storm.

Rockhampton 24°c - 42°c Hot. Becoming windy.

Biloela 22°c - 40°c Hot. Windy. Possible dust haze.

Yeppoon 26°c - 36°c Hot. Possible gusty storm.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises you to action your Bushfire Survival Plan now, monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au and call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

READ: 'Thundering and roaring': Couple's escape from angry blaze

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

