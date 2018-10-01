Perfect weather brings runners out for Yeppoon event

THE Yeppoon foreshore was buzzing yesterday as just over 500 people lined up for the Yeppoon Running Festival.

Perfect conditions greeted competitors in the 5km, 10km, half-marathon and the 1.6km family fun run.

Race director Rob Dendle said the feedback had been very positive.

"We try to create an event that is for the people - it's fun, it's vibrant and it's friendly.

"Yeppoon is perfect for running and it's a sensational morning and there's a lot of happy people here.”

