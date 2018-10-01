Menu
Christian Bennett, Mischa Bongers and Jake Duivenvoorden .
Entertainment

Perfect weather brings runners out for Yeppoon event

30th Sep 2018 5:00 PM

THE Yeppoon foreshore was buzzing yesterday as just over 500 people lined up for the Yeppoon Running Festival.

Perfect conditions greeted competitors in the 5km, 10km, half-marathon and the 1.6km family fun run.

Race director Rob Dendle said the feedback had been very positive.

"We try to create an event that is for the people - it's fun, it's vibrant and it's friendly.

"Yeppoon is perfect for running and it's a sensational morning and there's a lot of happy people here.”

RACE REPORT: Local legend celebrates win

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

