Perfection needed to claim series: Larso’s take on Origin

RUGBY league legend Gary Larson has urged the embattled Maroons side to aim for perfection on their home patch after being defeated last night.

New South Wales’ crushing 34-10 win in Sydney meant the series was squared at one win each, with the nerve-racking decider to be played in Brisbane next week.

Mr Larson said losing playmaker, and Rockhampton product, Cameron Munster in the second minute coupled with New South Wales’ field position dominance was tough on Queensland.

“When you haven’t got the ball and defending all the time it takes energy out of the tank, everything imploded on us,” he said.

“A couple of easy tries from poor defensive decisions means there is a lot we can improve on for game three.”

Mr Larson said there was still positives to be taken from the game, despite Queensland suffering its heaviest Origin defeat in three matches.

“The way we defended in the first half, because it could have been a lot bigger score,” he said.

“They do have some enthusiasm and attitude, our defence line is good at times but when you are on the back foot it is hard to defend.

“They didn’t give up, that’s what I am trying to say, they didn’t give up.”

Mr Larson said mimicking New South Wales’ field position game plan could be the key to Queensland success in the decider.

“Grind, grind, grind then you never know what will happen on the front foot.”

Mr Larson said Queensland’s game three processes had to be perfect in order to win the series on home soil against the much-fancied New South Wales side.

