Perform with Opera Q during Beef Australia

Local singing legend Julie Layt is just busting at the news Opera Q is looking for a local chorus to back them up at Beef Australia.

The effervescent Rockhampton teacher is a self-confessed Opera Q “junkie”.

This will be the fourth time she has served as rehearsal conductor for the state company, following such other pro-am performances as The Barber of Seville.

In a pro-am show, the local chorus rehearses separately to the professional Opera Q soloists, who arrive in Rockhampton only a day or so before the show.

OperaQ soloists will be joined by a local chorus during Beef Australia 2021 festivities

This year, Opera Q has partnered with Beef Australia to premiere its genre-bending new production, Are You Lonesome Tonight.

With performances across a seven-week season covering almost 30 regional and remote Queensland communities spanning more than 7000km through May and June, Are You Lonesome Tonight will be Opera Queensland’s largest regional event to date.

Blending opera with country, Are You Lonesome Tonight weaves a story about life on the road through arias by composers such as Puccini and Verdi and songs by Slim Dusty and Dolly Parton, exploring the extraordinary qualities and surprising similarities between Opera and Country music.

Singers will tackle two opera choruses, one in Italian (from The Hebrew Slave) and another in English (the Drinking Song from La Traviata) as well as the perennial Aussie favourite, Beer with Duncan.

This free show is one of about 80 ticketed events scheduled during Beef Australia’s week of celebrations.

Because the venue is licensed, Ms Layt – who was nominated for the ARIA Teacher of the Year Award - is looking for singers over the age of 18; there are no auditions required.

Participants will need to available for the four rehearsals on Sunday nights between April 11 and May 2, as well as the evening performance on Tuesday, May 4.

How to apply: fill out the form at https://www.oq.com.au/beef-australia-chorus/#