Pershouse driving force in men’s pennants

LEADING THE WAY: Richie Pershouse has been a standout for the Rockhampton Division 1 team in the inaugural Keppel Zone men’s pennants. Picture: Allan Reinikka

GOLF: Richie Pershouse’s game has come a long way since he first hit the fairways for a “bit of a bash with a couple of mates” about 12 years ago.

He now plays off a handicap of one and has been a star performer for Rockhampton in the inaugural Keppel Zone men’s pennants.

The big-hitting left-hander finished with a total of four points, the only Division 1 player unbeaten who played all four matches.

Teammates Dean Tipping and Damien Ling both finished with three points, as did ­Yeppoon’s Trevor Tougher and young gun Isaak Jensen.

Dean Tipping on course for Rockhampton’s Division 1 team. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Pershouse’s most recent win was three and one against Emu Park’s Rob Powell in the last qualifying match on Sunday.

Rockhampton’s Division 1 team had 6.5 points to Emu Park’s 0.5, while in second ­division Rockhampton won with five points to Emu Park’s 2.5.

That secured them top spot and the right to host the final, which was to be on Sunday but has been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Pershouse was relieved to get the win last weekend.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a player with a better short game than Rob. He put me under a lot of pressure early and I just had to stick to my game,” Pershouse said.

“I think you probably understand your game a bit more under pressure and match play is pressure-packed because you’re playing hole by hole rather than thinking about your score when you’re coming to the last two or three.

“This has been great for my game. My handicap has come down from three to 1.2 since it started.”

Pershouse was the Rockhampton Golf Club’s Golfer of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and jumped at the chance to play pennants.

“Everyone in our club was excited to get something where we could actually play some good golf and some good golfers around the region on courses that we don’t get to play that often,” Pershouse said.

“The boys who have played probably can’t thank enough the people who got it off the ground.

“It’s been a great competition overall, and I think it’s only going to get bigger and better.

“Whenever you can play the best players in golf or cricket or any sport the better it is for everyone’s game.”

Rockhampton’s Damian Ling tees off in the Keppel Zone men’s pennants match at his home course. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Pershouse said every one of his matches had been great but his showdown with Yeppoon’s Aaron Malone in the third match was his toughest.

“We just couldn’t get away from each other. I was up at one point and then he got up then I got back in front,” he said.

“We just went toe to toe and hit a couple of really good shots to finish off our match.”

Pershouse knows the final, when it happens, will be a tight contest.

“Yeppoon are very good but we’ve just got to play the way we have been,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of quality players as well such as Rowan Coombes, Damien Ling and Dean Tipping.

“We have a very good squad of three and under; we’re pushing each other all year to see who can be the lowest handicapper in the club.

“That’s a good little competition between ourselves and then taking that into pennants has helped us a lot.”