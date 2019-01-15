Menu
Person airlifted after serious farm accident near Rocky

by Jack Evans
15th Jan 2019 11:44 AM

A PERSON was airlifted to hospital with serious internal injuries after an accident on a property south of Rockhampton.

The person was hit in the abdomen by a piece of steel while working on a trailer.

They suffered suspected broken ribs and significant internal injuries.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted the person from the scene to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday morning.

The patient received care on the scene before being taken to Rockhampton.

The person has since been transferred to Brisbane for further treatment.

