A PATIENT was airlifted to hospital with burns after their vehicle caught fire on the Brisbane Valley Highway this afternoon.

Paramedics treated two people at the scene of the incident along the highway in Harlin, just north of Toogoolawah, at 3.10pm on Sunday.

One patient with burns to their face and legs was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

