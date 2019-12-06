Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue were called out to Curtis Island 6 December 2019
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue were called out to Curtis Island 6 December 2019
News

Person airlifted to hospital after fall

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Dec 2019 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to Curtis Island after a person fell off a roof just after 10am this morning.

The person, aged in their late 40s, received initial treatment from a registered nurse before further examination by the medical crew aboard Rescue 300.

It is suspected they suffered a concussion and sustained lacerations to the head.

Due to impaired consciousness, the person was taken to Rockhampton Base hospital for further scans and treatments.

curtis island racq capricorn rescue
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s drug truth exposed: ‘I was good at covering it up’

        premium_icon Mum’s drug truth exposed: ‘I was good at covering it up’

        News At 30 years old, Tammy started self medicating and while she was ‘numb’ her world started to fall apart

        5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        Education These are the Rockhampton schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most...

        How Rocky region’s top NAPLAN schools did it

        premium_icon How Rocky region’s top NAPLAN schools did it

        Education “As a result of our regularly and ongoing data collection, students are aware of...

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...