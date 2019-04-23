Man airlifted to hospital off Gladstone's coast

One person is in hospital after suffering severe abdominal pain on a ship anchored off the Gladstone coast.

ONE man is in hospital after suffering severe abdominal pain on a ship anchored off the Gladstone coast.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the vessel at 10am this morning.

The patient was reported to be suffering the condition for three days.

Due to the vessel deck not rated to the weight of the helicopter, aerial paramedics had to winch him in to the aircraft.

He was treated in the helicopter before being transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.