Person armed with gun threatens pair at CQ servo

BREAKING 7AM: POLICE are investigating a serious incident potentially involving a firearm in Gracemere overnight.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a person possibly armed with a gun approached two people outside a service station in Lawrie Street around 8pm.

The spokeswoman said the approached pair challenged the person armed with the gun and they ran off.

She said no one was injured in the incident and nothing was stolen. No further details about the incident or a description of the suspect was able to be provided by police.

It comes after a pizza shop in Gracemere was robbed at gunpoint last month.

Around 8.30pm on June 21, police were called to Dominos Gracemere after a man armed with a gun made threats and stole $200.

The spokeswoman said police had yet to arrest anyone over the incident and investigations were ongoing.

