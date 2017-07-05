28°
News

Person armed with gun threatens pair at CQ servo

Melanie Plane
| 5th Jul 2017 7:24 AM
Police
Police Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BREAKING 7AM: POLICE are investigating a serious incident potentially involving a firearm in Gracemere overnight.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a person possibly armed with a gun approached two people outside a service station in Lawrie Street around 8pm.

The spokeswoman said the approached pair challenged the person armed with the gun and they ran off.

She said no one was injured in the incident and nothing was stolen. No further details about the incident or a description of the suspect was able to be provided by police.

It comes after a pizza shop in Gracemere was robbed at gunpoint last month.

Around 8.30pm on June 21, police were called to Dominos Gracemere after a man armed with a gun made threats and stole $200.

The spokeswoman said police had yet to arrest anyone over the incident and investigations were ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime gun hold up

Missing man's family in tearful plea for help

Missing man's family in tearful plea for help

Police are calling for even the smallest bit of information that may assist them, including any dashcam footage taken on the morning of June 19.

Magistrate slams mum's bid to use kids to avoid jail

It's becoming Russian Roulette when you take a drug for pain relief, claims Sunshine Coast chiropractor and holistic pain relief expert Dr Paul Lanthois.

Magistrate hits out at mum exposing young kids to court

Multi-billion-dollar plan to rescue economy, generate jobs

AAV's (amphibious armered vehicle) land on a beach at Shoalwater Bay.The craft operates with a crew of five. In addition to beach landing, LCAC provides personnel transport, evacuation support, lane breaching, mine countermeasure operations, and Marine and Special Warfare equipment delivery..Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK190711asabre4

QLD Federal Coalition MPs unite to win multibillion-dollar contract

CBD car park transformation set to stun residents

LEFT: Lou Shipway and Glen Alexander ham it up.

Black Friday Ball date set for unique venue

Local Partners

How Girl Guides helped this Rocky teen start a business

Young girls out to prove it's not all about the biscuits

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gracemere is a hive of activity

IT'S ALL HAPPENING: Rockhampton Regional Council Division 4 Cr Ellen Smith, MP Mr Bill Byrne, Chair of Parks and Recreation Cr Cherie Rutherford, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Mayor Margaret Strelow at the official 'turning of the sod' ceremony at Cedric Archer Parks Water Play.

It's all happening in the little town of Gracemere.

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

A YOUNG wildcard making her first Grand Slam appearance read an inspirational note to herself today — but still came up just short on her Wimbledon debut.

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

CENTRALLY LOCATED. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITIES. $185,000 NEG

146 Murray Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 NEW PRICE...

This Spacious Queenslander looks out onto a Beautiful , Wide, Tree Lined Street. Close to the hospital, All Schools, Day Care Centre, Shopping Centres and the...

Gorgeous High Set Home with 3 Bay Shed!

55 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 5 $289,000

Book your inspection now as tomorrow could be too late to view this vibrant three bedroom home that has all the hard work done, making it an ideal first home or...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $235,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $460,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps - The...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - MOTIVATED SELLERS

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - MOTIVATED SELLERS Don’t miss this opportunity, this LARGE FAMILY home won’t last...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $435,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

SET WITHIN MINUTES OF NORTH SIDE PLAZA!

132 Thozet Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Defined by its character these BIG DOUBLE GABLES ALWAYS represent GREAT VALUE on any big quarter acre block such as THIS! - Capturing SIZE, CONVIENIENCE & ROOM...

ROOMY &amp; COMFORTABLE with SHED + POOL!!

194 Harrison Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

ENJOY the pool PLUS BIGGER backyard at 799m2 PLUS BEAUTIFUL FRENCHVILLE LOCATION within the FRENCHVILLE SCHOOL ZONE! - Situated in the highly sought after suburb...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!