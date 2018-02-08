Person arrested after 'suspicious' fire destroys Rocky home

A suspicious fire tore through and destroyed a two-storey home on Eldon St in Berserker in the early hours of Thursday morning.

UPDATE, 7.25AM: POLICE have arrested someone over a "suspicious" house fire which destroyed a North Rockhampton home today.

The blaze engulfed the two-storey building on Eldon St, Berserker from about 1.30am.

Local police advised someone had been taken into custody as of about 7.20am.

Earlier, a man was assisting police with their inquiries as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services continued to put out spot fires at the address.

Firefighters worked for about four hours before they left the scene in the hands of police.

The Queensland Ambulance Service attended, but no one was injured during the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, more information to come when available.