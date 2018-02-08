Menu
Person arrested after 'suspicious' fire destroys Rocky home

A suspicious fire tore through and destroyed a two-storey home on Eldon St in Berserker in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Amber Hooker
by

UPDATE, 7.25AM: POLICE have arrested someone over a "suspicious" house fire which destroyed a North Rockhampton home today.

The blaze engulfed the two-storey building on Eldon St, Berserker from about 1.30am.

Local police advised someone had been taken into custody as of about 7.20am.

Earlier, a man was assisting police with their inquiries as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services continued to put out spot fires at the address.

Firefighters worked for about four hours before they left the scene in the hands of police.

6AM: A "SUSPICIOUS" fire destroyed a two-storey home in Berserker early today.

Rockhampton police are investigating the blaze on Eldon St after emergency services were called about 1.30am.

As a result, a man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the house was "well involved" on arrival, and firefighters remained on scene until about 5.45am.

Just after 2am, they had the fire under control and managed to protect some surrounding exposures.

They dampened down hot spots and spot fires for several hours before they left the scene in the hands of police.

The Queensland Ambulance Service attended, but no one was injured during the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, more information to come when available.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
