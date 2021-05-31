Person assaulted in alleged bottle shop robbery
Police are investigating an alleged robbery at a North Rockhampton bottle shop on Monday afternoon.
Early indications suggest that several people entered a bottle shop on Dean Street about 4.30pm.
Police said they assaulted a person inside and stole bottles of alcohol.
Reports suggest the person suffered facial injuries.
Paramedics took the person, reported to be male, to hospital in a stable condition.
It is understood damage has also been sustained to property at the business.
