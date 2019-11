A person was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog on Rockhampton’s southside on Sunday.

A PERSON was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog on Rockhampton’s southside on Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the intersection of Kent and Archer streets about 3.09pm.

The patient was in a stable condition before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

No further details about the victim or injuries suffered could be provided.