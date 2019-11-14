Woman drowns after pulled from Coast swimming pool
UPDATE 4:10PM: A woman has died after being pulled from waters in a critical condition at a private address in Buderim.
It is understood she had been swimming in a pool.
Paramedics treated the patient for almost an hour after the woman was pulled from the water unconscious.
A Queensland Police Service media spokeswoman said incident was a "sudden death".
Police are investigating.
More to come.
EARLIER: A PERSON is in critical condition after being pulled from water unconscious from a private address in Buderim.
Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the post-immersion incident at 2.30pm and sent three crews and a critical care paramedic.
Almost an hour on, all crews remain at the Alfriston Dr address.
More to come.