Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly man has died after he was pulled from the surf at Kings Beach.
An elderly man has died after he was pulled from the surf at Kings Beach. Stuart Cumming
News

Man dies on beach despite efforts of lifesavers

Matty Holdsworth
by
20th Dec 2018 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2PM:

AN ELDERLY man has died after he was pulled unconcious from the water at Caloundra.

Paramedics were called to the Kings Beach esplanade for a reported immersion incident about 1.05pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was pulled from the surf in a critical condition.

Surf lifesavers and paramedics attempted to give the man CPR, but he died at the scene.

EARLIER:

AN ELDERLY man is in a critical condition in the hands of paramedics after being pulled unconscious from the water at Caloundra.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the Kings Beach esplanade for a reported immersion incident about 1.05pm.

A QAS media spokesman said the adult patient was pulled from the water and in a critical condition.

The patient is being treated by Surf Lifesaving Queensland lifeguards and paramedics. 

The lifeguards were first on scene. 

More to come.

More Stories

caloundra editors picks immersion kings beach paramedics qas sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ex-firie cleans up in supermarket sweep

    premium_icon Ex-firie cleans up in supermarket sweep

    News "The coffee sachets are a bit expensive on the pension so they were a bit of a treat for the two of us"

    Coastal Christmas Carols have never sounded so great

    Coastal Christmas Carols have never sounded so great

    News Carols on the Beach to be held tomorrow night

    New festival inspired by community of book lovers

    premium_icon New festival inspired by community of book lovers

    Books It's the first of its kind in the region

    You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    premium_icon You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    Crime Police stopped the female driver on her way to a Woorabinda funeral

    Local Partners