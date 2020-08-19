Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major incident is unfolding off Manly this afternoon with one person dead after a boat capsized. Emergency services have raced to the scene.
A major incident is unfolding off Manly this afternoon with one person dead after a boat capsized. Emergency services have raced to the scene.
Breaking

Person dead and another clings for life to capsized boat

by Brayden Heslehurst, Patrick Billings
19th Aug 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person is reportedly dead and another is still clinging to a capsized boat off a harbour close to Brisbane this afternoon.

It is believed the boat has capsized in waters between North Stradbroke Island and Green Island.

A Brisbane Coast Guard spokesman said crews were heading to the scene now.

Originally published as Person dead, another clings for life to capsized boat

boat accident drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate need for foster carers in Central Queensland

        Premium Content Desperate need for foster carers in Central Queensland

        News It is a role that is both rewarding and challenging.

        Who reigned supreme in Rocky Vets Open Championships

        Premium Content Who reigned supreme in Rocky Vets Open Championships

        Golf GALLERY: 120 golfers tee off in event at Rockhampton Golf Club

        Mayor backs Gracemere High School despite enrolment numbers

        Premium Content Mayor backs Gracemere High School despite enrolment numbers

        News Rocky’s mayor has made a new Gracemere High School a priority but the latest...