Boats in the area of the incident off Amity Point, Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News
News

Person flown to hospital after boat overturns

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
2nd Aug 2020 5:28 PM
One person has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a boat overturned off Stradbroke Island. Another person was also pulled from the waters.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, a call for help was made just after midday as two people, a man and a woman, were thrown into the water after their boat overturned in waters off Amity Point, at the northern tip of the island.

The boat subsequently sunk, while emergency efforts were underway to access and treat the two people.

It's believed the two were pulled from the water to another passing boat.

A doctor and a paramedic were lowered from an emergency helicopter onto the boat, where the patients were assessed.

One patient was flown to the Princess Alexandra in a serious condition after the near-drowning. The second patient was not injured.

