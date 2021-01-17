Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
News

Person in hospital after vehicle collides with pole

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Jan 2021 8:00 AM
A person was taken to hospital Saturday night after their vehicle collided with a pole in Biloela.

The incident reportedly occurred on Cooper St at 7.16pm.

Paramedics transported one patient to Biloela Hospital with shoulder pain.

