Person in hospital after vehicle collides with pole

A person was taken to hospital Saturday night after their vehicle collided with a pole in Biloela.

The incident reportedly occurred on Cooper St at 7.16pm.

Paramedics transported one patient to Biloela Hospital with shoulder pain.

A person was taken to hospital Saturday night after their vehicle collided with a pole in Biloela.

The incident reportedly occurred on Cooper St at 7.16pm.

Paramedics transported one patient to Biloela Hospital with shoulder pain.