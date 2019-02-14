Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly woman killed after scooter accident

by Emily Halloran and Brianna Morris-Grant
12th Feb 2019 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An elderly woman has been killed after her motorised scooter crashed into traffic in Coombabah this morning.

The woman, believed to be in her 80s, was left with critical injuries and transported to Gold Coast University Hospital after the Hansford Road incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene and assessed another patient at 11.15am.

Police and six Queensland Ambulance crews, including a High Acuity Response Unit and critical care paramedics were on scene.

Police are still investigating the crash, however the driver of the vehicle was not believed to be injured.

editors picks motorised scooters road safety

Top Stories

    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the historial story of how the day began centuries ago

    Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    premium_icon Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    News The economy is bouncing back and Greg Adams is busy.

    Former Rockhampton councillor honoured with OAM

    premium_icon Former Rockhampton councillor honoured with OAM

    News 'I put my heart and soul into those organisations'

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    Crime He was caught throwing away substances later found to be meth