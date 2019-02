GRACEMERE FIRE: Queensland Emergency Services arrive at the shed fire on Lucas Street, Gracemere.

GRACEMERE FIRE: Queensland Emergency Services arrive at the shed fire on Lucas Street, Gracemere. Aden Stokes

3.40PM: A person in a wheelchair has escaped from a Gracemere shed fire with superficial burns.

It is not known how badly the shed was damaged in the fire which occurred in Lucas Street about 3.30pm.

Another person in the shed also escaped the blaze.

QAS is checking the pair for injuries but was not expecting to transport anyone to hospital.

QRES reported that fire was out at 3.35pm.

More to follow