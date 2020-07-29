Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics transported a patient to Moranbah Hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Valkyrie early this morning.
Paramedics transported a patient to Moranbah Hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Valkyrie early this morning.
News

Person injured in early morning worksite crash

Ashley Pillhofer
, ashley.pillhofer@dailymercury.com.au
29th Jul 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON was taken to hospital after a worksite incident in Valkyrie early this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the site, 145km south west of Mackay, just after 3.30am.

A QAS spokeswoman said the person suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash at the site and was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

This incident comes a day after two men were injured at a worksite in Coppabella on Monday night.

The pair was hit by falling coal at Carborough Downs mine and were also taken to Moranbah Hospital.

mackay qas valkyrie workplace incident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        News See links to Letters to the Editor and the top stories here.

        • 29th Jul 2020 6:50 AM
        Top cop’s insight into CQ’s growing youth crime issue

        premium_icon Top cop’s insight into CQ’s growing youth crime issue

        News Detective Luke Peachy gives an exclusive insight into what’s being done to address...

        ASPIRE CQ: Basketball’s Broncos

        premium_icon ASPIRE CQ: Basketball’s Broncos

        Opinion Warren Acutt calls for community to band together and support the new Central...

        Mining and agriculture worker revealed as Labor candidate

        premium_icon Mining and agriculture worker revealed as Labor candidate

        News The Western Queensland local will contest Lachlan Millar’s seat in the October...