Person injured in early morning worksite crash
A PERSON was taken to hospital after a worksite incident in Valkyrie early this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the site, 145km south west of Mackay, just after 3.30am.
A QAS spokeswoman said the person suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash at the site and was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.
Subscriber benefits:
WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online
Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered
How to make the most of your Mercury subscription
This incident comes a day after two men were injured at a worksite in Coppabella on Monday night.
The pair was hit by falling coal at Carborough Downs mine and were also taken to Moranbah Hospital.