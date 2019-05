Queensland Ambulance Service were called to these incidents this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to these incidents this afternoon. Allan Reinikka ROK291018aambo1

ONE man has suffered a laceration on his hand this afternoon from filleting fish on Stanage Bay Rd.

Paramedics were called about 4.53pm, and the man had not been taken to hospital about 5.50pm.

In other news, a person has "minced” the top of their fingers at a private residence in Zilzie this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) were unable to confirm the person's age or gender, but were called about 4.45pm.