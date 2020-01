Paramedics assessed two patients at the Nanango crash. (PHOTO: FILE)

A PERSON was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital after a crash in Nanango this morning.

Paramedics were called to the two-vehicle crash at 10.10am on Alfred St and Fitzroy St.

Two patients were assessed by paramedics and one was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The second person did not require transport.