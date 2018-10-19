Man shot outside Coast shopping centre

A MAN in his 40s has been shot in the carpark of a Currimundi shopping centre.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was an altercation between three men about 1.30pm, where witnesses reported hearing one gun shot.

One man presented to a nearby medical centre with a wound to his abdomen, he said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a patient was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of men fighting near the Reject Shop at Currimundi Market Place.

"Two guys were ganging up on the other one and they were punching each other ... it looked really violent," one witness reported.

"One guy got a gun out and shot it at the guy who was by himself.

"He yelled like he was hurt and ran off."

A group of about 12 saw the two men walk towards McDonald's and speed off before police officers arrived at the scene.

"We are aware of an incident that has occurred at our Currimundi Markets shopping centre. We are currently

assisting authorities with their investigation," a centre management spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made and police are currently undertaking enquries to locate the two men.