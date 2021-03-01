Menu
Queensland Police Service are on scene. Picture: Trevor Veale
Person ‘thrown’ from vehicle in head-on collision

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
1st Mar 2021 7:45 AM
UPDATE, 8.30AM: Paramedics are assessing 12 patients following a head-on collision about 40km north of Rockhampton on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said ten of the patients were in a stable condition and two others had more serious injuries.

The spokesman said RACQ Capricorn Rescue was now on scene.

All lanes on the Bruce Highway between Canoona and Kunwarara continue to be blocked due to the crashed.

INITIAL: A person has reportedly been “thrown” from a vehicle following what appears to be a “head-on” collision about 40km north of Rockhampton on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services received reports of the two-vehicle crash at Canoona at 6.46am on Monday morning.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, it appeared to be a “head-on” crash, which had caused one vehicle to roll.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing multiple patients at the scene.

Initial reports indicate one person had been thrown from one of the vehicles involved, however this was unconfirmed.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue is attending the scene.

The Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions.

