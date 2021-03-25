Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Person trapped, highway blocked after crash

by Toby Vue
25th Mar 2021 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

ONE person is trapped and two others are being assessed after a two-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Highway.

Emergency services were called about 1pm on Thursday after reports of the crash near Fallon Road in Kuranda.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Kuranda.
Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Kuranda.


An ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene to assess multiple patients, including one who was trapped.

Queensland Police have advised one lane of the highway is blocked due to the crash.

A police spokeswoman said traffic control was being provided.

"Motorists are urged to avoid the area right now," she said.

toby.vue@news.com.au


Originally published as Person trapped, highway blocked after crash

More Stories

crash editors picks kennedy highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Two people injured in North Rocky crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two people injured in North Rocky crash

        Breaking One person has been taken to hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service.

        Birds to be euthanised after testing positive for salmonella

        Premium Content Birds to be euthanised after testing positive for salmonella

        Environment Rockhampton Zoo’s dome aviary has been closed until further notice.

        Investigations into Norman Gardens suspicious death continue

        Premium Content Investigations into Norman Gardens suspicious death continue

        Crime Police have not charged anyone over the alleged incident.

        Fire investigators outline findings of Wandal house fire

        Premium Content Fire investigators outline findings of Wandal house fire

        Crime Fire investigators gave evidence in trial against arson and attempted fraud...