Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services on route to Dalveen crash.
Emergency Services on route to Dalveen crash. File
News

Person trapped in highway smash

by Matthew Purcell
4th Feb 2019 10:56 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM

ONE person is believed to be trapped after a truck and four wheel drive collided on the New England Highway near Dalveen.

Emergency Services are on scene after the two vehicles collided near the highway and Belmont Drive intersection.

A spokesperson from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said two fire trucks, ambulance and a rescue vehicle from Toowoomba were responding.

"One person is believed to be encapsulated in the truck. There's also diesel leaking."

The spokesperson couldn't say whether traffic would be delayed, with the truck ending up off the road.

crash editors picks emergency crews highway new england highway trapped person
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Traditional owners give full support to Adani mine

    premium_icon Traditional owners give full support to Adani mine

    News While we recognise Mr Adrian Burragubba and his Family Council do not agree with the Carmichael Project proceeding, the majority of us do.

    Risk and reward just part of the job for CQ paramedic

    premium_icon Risk and reward just part of the job for CQ paramedic

    News "It's such a rewarding job, no matter how emotionally draining.”

    Rocky woman launches her own clothing line

    premium_icon Rocky woman launches her own clothing line

    Business 'It's exciting but scary.. something new and I'm taking a risk'

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.