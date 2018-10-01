Menu
Both lanes were closed this morning
News

Pacific Highway head-on

Jenna Thompson
by
27th Sep 2018 6:40 AM | Updated: 28th Sep 2018 9:39 AM
DETAILS have emerged about the traffic collision which occurred along the Pacific Highway on Thursday.

Shortly after 6am on Thursday morning, a white Hyundai i30 travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Schwinghammer Street, South Grafton when it is believed the vehicle crossed over the double lines into oncoming traffic.

The Hyundai then collided head-on with a black Nissan Navarra ute which was travelling south on the Pacific Highway. 

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Grafton Base Hospital. 

The driver of the Hyundai underwent mandatory blood testing, however, it is believed fatigue led to the incident. 

 

UPDATE

Both lanes are now open and traffic is flowing. 

EARLIER

Emergency services have responded to an incident involving two cars just after 6am. It is believed one person is trapped. 

The incident occurred on the Pacific Highway near Spring Street, South Grafton. 

Diversions have been put in place. Motorists are advised to use Centenary Drive, via Clarenza as an alternative route. 

More information as it arrives.

