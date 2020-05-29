Menu
FAMILY: Barcaldine personal trainer Halina Williams and Sebastian Williams. Picture: Contributed
Personal trainer humbled by top three honour

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
29th May 2020 7:00 AM
SHAKING with anticipation, Barcaldine personal trainer Halina Williams sat in her home last Friday waiting to find out whether she had been named the 2020 Australian Fitness Awards’ Personal Trainer of the Year.

Although the owner of Lina Life Fitness had made top three, she lost the title to New South Wales personal trainer Daniel Munro.

Mrs Williams said, although she didn’t win, she was proud to be named one of the top three personal trainers in Australia.

“To me that was a huge achievement in itself,” she said.

“To be recognised for that is so amazing, especially out here in a small town where we don’t have a lot of resources.

“Although I didn’t win, Daniel had an amazing story and truly deserved it.

“Overall, it was a great experience and good learning curb. It’s definitely something I want to try again in a few years.”

Mrs Williams also recently gave birth to her first child, Sebastian Williams. Sebastian was born on Friday, May 15 at Longreach Hospital.

She said she was enjoying maternity leave while still running free weekly challenges online.

“Every Sunday I set up a fitness challenge for the group to work on throughout the week and every day we are posting things for everyone to focus on,” she said.

“That’s what we are working on until I can get the studio back up and running.

“I have to wait for the school to approve clearance. I am hoping to be back in the studio and doing one on ones by early July.”

She wanted to thank everyone who had supported her on her journey, “especially those in Barcaldine”.

“I would not be anywhere near where I am today without them and their support and encouragement,” she said.

“I just want to thank them because I don’t think they realise how much they truly mean to me.”

