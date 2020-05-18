Personal trainer moves fitness classes online

BARCALDINE personal trainer Halina Williams moved her fitness classes online after the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation in March.

The owner of Lina Life Fitness said she could do one on one sessions until the end of March, before getting ready to give birth at Longreach Hospital.

“I had a lot of clients who were worried about the spread of COVID-19 and the risks of catching it,” she said.

Halina Williams is also a finalist in the 2020 Australian Fitness Awards’ Personal Trainer of the Year. Picture: Contributed

“I also had a lot of clients drop off, which happens. However, it didn’t take very long for us to branch online like most personal trainers and fitness professionals have done.

“We have been doing a class every day through Zoom which has been fantastic. People have been showing up and (it) keeps them motivated and moving.”

She said each day about 10 people joined the online class, mainly her Barcaldine clients.

She also ran a second group for a six-week challenge, of about 70 people from across Australia, Scotland and the US, which finished last week.

She said her clients were adjusting well to the online classes but did miss the social interaction of training face to face.

“It has been going really well, considering a few of my older clients weren’t familiar with Skype or Zoom,” she said.

“Everyone has been showing up and doing the classes since we went online, they all seem to be enjoying it.

“The only thing I have heard people say is they prefer training face to face because of the social interaction. We always have a little catch-up before and after class, so we are still socialising with one another in a virtual setting.”

Mrs Williams is also a finalist in the 2020 Australian Fitness Awards’ Personal Trainer of the Year.

The winner was to be announced on May 1, but the announcement was postponed until May 21 where it will be given live on the Fitness Australia Facebook page at 11am.

She said it was important for people to continue daily exercise during the pandemic, especially for mental health.

“It has been proven that exercise and maintaining a healthy diet does help our bodies and mental health,” she said.

“The best thing to do right now is to get outside and go for a walk. It clears your mind and makes you feel better and more refreshed.

“These are hard times we are experiencing. Keep your head up, we are all fighting this together. No one is alone.”

Mrs Williams runs free online classes from Monday to Friday at 5.30pm. For more information go to the Lina Life Fitness Facebook page or email halinawilliams1@gmail.com.