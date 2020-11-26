Personal trainer steals engagement ring

Suzanne Michelle Palmer pleaded guilty to stealing an engagement ring from a Gladstone jewellery store.

A PERSONAL trainer acted on a spur of the moment urge when she stole a luxurious engagement ring from a Gladstone store.

Suzanne Michelle Palmer, 48, purchased items from the retail outlet on October 2, but as she was leaving she noticed a ring sitting on a counter near the front door.

She decided to take it.

Palmer pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to stealing.

In court, Palmer’s lawyer said Palmer had realised sometime after the “spur of the moment” offence, that the item she’d stolen “was not a cheap ring”.

She then asked her mother to take it to the Yeppoon Police Station and hand it in.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale didn’t accept a submission that this indiscretion was out of character for Palmer who had like offending on her history, albeit dated from more than 10 years ago.

“Your history is troubling but you appear to have diverted yourself from offending - at least you haven’t been before the courts for more than a decade,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“Unfortunately the temptation has been put in your way.”

Ms Beckinsale noted that Palmer, also a childcare worker, had tried to “undo her wrongs” by having the ring handed in to police.

“That is the only reason I’m not recording a conviction,” the magistrate said.

Palmer was fined $500 for the offence.

