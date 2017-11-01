Personal trainer's 4am threat to kill neighbours

A PERSONAL trainer who runs three fundraising bootcamp challenges a year and doesn't drink often landed in court after he threatened to kill his neighbours over noisy Mastiffs.

Faavaivaiomanu Tanoa'i, 43, yesterday pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to one count of threatening violence at night.

Crown Prosecutor Megan Jones said Tanoa'i had just completed 150 hours of community service for a drunken punch of a security guard when he committed this latest offence.

The court heard on March 26, 2017, Tanoa'i was out in his backyard at 4am when his neighbours were woken by the noise he was making.

The male neighbour went out to inspect what was causing the noise and the pair ended up in an argument which the neighbour filmed, capturing the moment Tanoa'i made the death threats.

Defence solicitor Brian McGowran said there had been an ongoing issue with the neighbours' dogs making noise and waking up Tanoa'i's then one-year-old son.

He said his client didn't recall making the threat but was very remorseful after seeing the video and wanted to apologise to the neighbours, but bail conditions had made that impossible until the matter was finalised in court.

Mr McGowran said when Tanoa'i read the victim impact statement, he was surprised his neighbour thought of him that way.

He said since the incident, Tanoa'i and his defacto partner had rearranged their house so their child is in a room away from the dogs.

They also plan on relocating when their lease expires early next year.

The court heard Tanoa'i had also been involved in a pub brawl in 2013.

"Plainly you and alcohol don't agree," Judge Michael Burnett said.

"He is a very very infrequent drinker," Mr McGowran said.

He said working as a personal trainer, he tends to follow the same diet and fitness regime as his clients when they do six-week challenges, which happens regularly throughout the year.

Mr McGowran said Tanoa'i also runs three fundraiser challenges a year with the one raising funds for the Royal Flying Doctors service having 120 participants and raising $12,000.

Judge Burnett ordered Tanoa'i pay a $1000 fine the way of compensation to the victims via the court and a conviction be recorded.