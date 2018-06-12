Dad fined $200 for drinking beer while fishing

Dad fine for having a beer while fishing

A PERTH dad has slammed police as "un-Australian" for slapping him with a $200 fine for drinking a beer while fishing.

Now, Western Australia's police minister has come to his defence, saying the fine seems excessive.

Doug Vickery copped the infringement notice while fishing at Two Rocks Marina last week, 9 News reports.

His case has now been referred to the police commissioner.

"At first glance, it seems like a pretty interesting case, because I'm sure he's not the only person who's fishing off the beach or rocks that's had a beer," WA Police Minister Michelle Roberts said.

Mr Vickery, an electrician, said the fine was nothing more than "revenue-raising".

The state government has now asked the force for a "please explain".

WA Police Minster Michelle Roberts speaks to reporters about the incident.

"It's not something I can interfere in; it's something I'll ask the commissioner about, and it'll be his call whether he wants to review it or not," Ms Roberts added.

Officers told 9 News that they spoke to the fisherman within an hour of receiving calls about someone speeding in the area, meeting their target response time.

The state government has asked the police force for a ‘please explain’.

On Monday, police said they had no further comment.

The case comes after another controversial incident in Perth last week, in which police fined a motorcyclist $550 for loosening the chin strap on his helmet.

In both cases, the fines are at the discretion of the individual officer.

Mr Vickery, meanwhile, still hopes his fine will be reviewed.