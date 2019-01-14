Glory break Wanderers’ hearts in seven-goal epic

Nicholas Suman of the Wanderers dives at the feet of Scott Neville. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Nicholas Suman of the Wanderers dives at the feet of Scott Neville. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

PERTH Glory has come from two goals down to snatch a drama-filled 4-3 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at HBF Park.

The Wanderers were on track to pull off the upset of the season when Kwame Yeboah's 39th-minute fluke goal and Rolieny Bonevacia's second-half strike gave them a 2-0 lead on Sunday.

But in a crazy finish to the match, six goals were scored in the space of 19 minutes as Glory snatched all three points.

Glory skipper Diego Castro headed home in the 70th minute to make it 2-1, but the Wanderers' two-goal lead was restored when Manyiel Riel Majok scored in the 77th minute.

Diego Castro (right) is swamped by players after his goal against the Wanderers. Picture: Getty Images

Defender Ivan Franjic gave Perth a sniff when he scored his first Glory goal in the 79th minute after Alex Grant's header cannoned off the crossbar. And Glory were amazingly back on level terms when Andy Keogh scored from close range in the 82nd minute following a neat cross from Franjic. The frenetic finish continued when Glory were awarded a penalty after Wanderers defender Brendan Hamill held Keogh in the box.

Juande stepped up to the spot and scored to give Glory a 4-3 lead in the 86th minute.

"What can you say about the character of the boys - 77th minute you're down 3-1 at home and you win 4-3," Glory coach Tony Popovic said.

"It's quite special. I'm delighted for everyone involved, and the fans. It's a night I'm sure they'll remember."

Wanderers coach Markus Babbel was proud of his team's effort, but devastated by the result.

"I feel really sad for the boys, because today many young players were on the pitch," he said. "They did a fantastic job in the first half. I think we dominated the game, created chances.

Keanu Baccus does his best to hold off Andy Keogh at HBF Stadium. Picture: AAP

"Second half - it was a hard fight. They definitely deserved more, but it is what it is."

The result means Glory maintain their six-point lead over title rivals Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC at the top of the table.

The eighth-placed Wanderers have now lost four straight games, and face an uphill battle to get back into the finals picture.

Popovic made five changes to the starting line-up that destroyed Sydney 3-1 on Wednesday.

Perth looked disjointed in the opening half, committing a host of poor errors. Yeboah caused Glory's defence all sorts of problems, and his goal in the 39th minute came almost by accident when a corner kick made its way to him at the far post.

Yeboah was caught unaware by the ball, which struck him high on the chest and bounced into the goal.

Get every match of the 2018/19 Hyundai A-League LIVE. SIGN UP NOW!