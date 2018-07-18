Aussie dad’s brutal takedown of Trump

"THE man whose arse you've just been kissing did this …"

They are the words of a distraught father whose three children died when flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine.

Anthony Maslin wrote a scathing post on his Facebook page to US President Donald Trump, condemning him for refusing to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin to account over the tragedy.

The Perth father challenged Mr Trump on the "irrefutable facts" surrounding the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines plane by a Russian missile in 2014.

His partner Lin Norris described both leaders as "bullies".

Their children Mo, Evie and Otis and Ms Norris's father died when the plane went down, killing all 298 people on board, including 38 Australians.

"Mr Trump, you invented and speak a lot about 'fake news'. But let's try talking about something that's not fake … let's call them irrefutable facts," Mr Maslin said in his post on Tuesday night.

"That passenger flight MH17 was shot out of the sky and 298 innocent people were murdered is an irrefutable fact.

"That the plane was hit by a Russian missile has been proven to be an irrefutable fact.

In 2014 Anthony and Rin released balloons in honour of their three children before Fremantle Dockers v Carlton Blues clash at Patersons Stadium, Perth.

"That this killed our three beautiful children and their grandfather, and destroyed our life and many other lives in the process, is an irrefutable fact.

"That the man whose arse you've just been kissing did this, and continues to lie about it, is an irrefutable fact."

Mr Maslin said that it's "not anger that I feel towards the two of you, its something much, much worse. It's pity".

"You have no empathy for your fellow man, and you clearly have no idea what love is. So you have nothing."

Ms Norris spoke of "the shattering and wrenching apart" of her life, her family and her soul since the incident.

"As a couple of bullies try to out-bully each other … I write …

"I'll write of the visible and the invisible - the bruise coloured flower of mother-love - I'll write of being broken and putting the pieces of myself back together again - and resilience - and strength."

Ms Norris wrote she still will be "rendered immobile by loss and horror" when she remembers experiences from the past and relives the trauma.

"The trauma of a loss so cataclysmic that it singled us out of all Australians, and made us different."

With yesterday marking four years since the tragedy, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says Australia will continue to seek justice for the MH17 victims and will keep pushing.

"We remain resolute in pursuing accountability and seeking justice for the victims and their loved ones," she said.

The Perth parents of three children who died on flight MH17 have condemned US President Donald Trump for his refusal to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin to account over the tragedy.

Ms Bishop, who recently met with the Australian Federal Police for a briefing on the investigation, said more than 450 AFP have been involved since the tragedy.

She plans to raise the issue next week when she meets with the UK's new Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

"Australia values the UK's strong support, including in the UN Security Council, in calling on Russia to answer for its actions in relation to the tragedy," she said this week.

"Holding Russia responsible for its role in the downing of MH17 is vital."

The flight was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when pro-Russian rebels fighting Ukrainians brought it down near Donetsk on July 17, 2014, using Russian weaponry.