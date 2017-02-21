Pervert's confession: Diet pills led me to child porn

A FORTY-year-old Gracemere man who escaped jail time after pleading guilty to accessing over 500 child porn images of pre-pubescent girls in their underwear blamed his offending on a weight loss pill.

Barry Norman Walker represented himself in the Rockhampton District Court today, where he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of using a carriage service to access child porn material and nine counts of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

Walker told the court the drug Duromine "took over” his life, causing insomnia, restlessness, increased libido and furthered his drug problem to include the abuse of speed, ecstasy and cannabis.

The court heard he started having issues after a serious motor vehicle accident in Tieri eight years ago, affecting his ability to work for around three years.

Within his 18 month offending period, starting in 2014, the court heard Walker would also leave comments on the images of girls aged between 10 to 13 years in sexually suggestive poses on a Russian photo-sharing website detailing his sexual fantasies.

Some of the graphic comments will not be shared publicly but some included statements such as "trying to find her tiny pussy”.

The court heard he accessed an album titled "Jimmy Savile”.

"Once I started taking Duromine it basically took over my life,” Walker said.

"For a long time I didn't realise it was a problem, it distorted my personality so much I couldn't see anything wrong.

"It increased my libido, didn't know where to draw the line... it was one step onto the next.”

Judge Michael Burnett said the sexual comments were a particular concern.

He said they were, in his opinion, more troubling than the photographs themselves.

"All (the images) but one were Category 1. (This means there was) no sexual activity, and usually involved staged images using children wearing underwear and engaging in sexually suggestive posing,” Judge Burnett said.

"The comments are quite repulsive and degrading, particularly as they relate to the images in question.

"It is highly offensive and reveal a troubling insight into the character of the defendant.”

In delivering the case Crown Prosecutor Alexandra Zollner said the crime was not victimless.

"He has contributed to the creation of the market,” she said.

"Countless children have been victimised to create this... it exploits the victim each time it is viewed.”

And Judge Burnett agreed.

"There are about 500 young girls who are the objects of these photographs and while they can't speak for themselves... it plainly has an impact upon them,” he said.

But Walker is unlikely to serve any time behind bars for his crimes, after being sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, wholly suspended with parole and three years good behaviour.

Walker was also ordered to pay $1000 recognisance and complete 240 hours of community service.