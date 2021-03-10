Menu
Raffy is an adorable little cat looking for a new family with the help of CQ Pet Rescue.
Pets & Animals

PET ADOPTION: Affectionate and playful cat looking for a home

Kristen Booth
10th Mar 2021 12:00 AM

Each week CQ Pet Rescue introduces a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

This week they are introducing Raffy, an affectionate little cat.

Raffy loves to close people and loves playing.

Raffy may take a while to warm up to new cats, but once they’re together you won’t be able to separate them.

Raffy loves cuddles and won’t miss a chance to fall asleep on top of you.

Raffy comes with a desexing voucher, microchip, up to date vaccinations and feline aids tested.

Adoption fee is $165

If you’re interested in meeting or adopting Raffy, contact CQ Pet Rescue here.

The link will take them to our page to apply to meet the pet.

