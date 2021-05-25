Menu
Snowball, born on January 14, 2020, is looking for her forever home with the help of CQ Pet Rescue.
Pet adoption: Relaxed cat looking for her new family

Kristen Booth
25th May 2021 12:00 AM

Each week CQ Pet Rescue introduces a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

This week, they are introducing Snowball, a relaxed cat born on January 14, 2020.

Snowball loves to lay around and play with other kitties and gets along well with dogs too.

She’s very friendly and likes to snuggle up around the house.

Snowball will come with a desexing voucher, is Feline Aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption fee is free for the right home.

Click here to meet Snowball or visit the CQ Pet Rescue Facebook page for more information.

