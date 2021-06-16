Menu
Toopy, born in November, 2019, is up for adoption with CQ Pet Rescue.
Pet adoption: Snuggly girl looking for forever home

Kristen Booth
15th Jun 2021 4:00 PM

Each week CQ Pet Rescue introduces a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

This week, they are introducing Toopy, a sweet girl born in November, 2019.

Toopy loves pats and sleeping with her foster sister Dolly.

When she’s hungry or wants an extra snuggle, she will pay you her full attention.

Toopy is very observational and a quick learner and would be a great addition to any family.

She comes desexed, is Feline Aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption fee is $165.

Click here to meet Toopy or visit the CQ Pet Rescue Facebook page for more information.

Originally published as Pet adoption: Snuggly girl looking for forever home

