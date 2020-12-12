Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bait was found at Bridgeman Downs. Pic: Eatons Hill Veterinary Surgery
Bait was found at Bridgeman Downs. Pic: Eatons Hill Veterinary Surgery
Crime

Pet bait warning after vet’s home targeted with treats

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Dec 2020 12:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Brisbane pet owners are being urged to stay vigilant after a veterinarian found bait in eight different locations around his home in Bridgeman Downs.

Eatons Hill Veterinary Surgery took to Facebook this morning sharing a picture of the bait left at the home, with an urgent warning for pet owners.

"This morning Dr Allen (Vet and Owner) and his family woke up to find rat poison pellets hidden in some kind of food across their driveway in Bridgeman Downs," the Facebook post read.

letterspromo
Bait was found at Bridgeman Downs. Picture: Eatons Hill Veterinary Surgery
Bait was found at Bridgeman Downs. Picture: Eatons Hill Veterinary Surgery

"There were about 8 different spots where the bait had been thrown over their fence.

"Luckily, they found the bait before any of their animals could."

The post went on to describe the incident as a "very serious matter" and that it has been reported to the RSPCA and police.

"We urge all community members to please be vigilant for such baiting occurring," the post ended.

Eatons Hill Veterinary Surgery posted a list of signs of rat bait toxicity owners should watch out for in their pets, which include:

• Lethargy

• Pale gums or small pin point haemorrhages on the gums

• Bruising under the skin

• Blood in the urine or faeces

• Bleeding from the nose

• Continued bleeding from small wounds or cuts

Originally published as Pet bait warning after vet's home targeted with lethal treats

More Stories

dog baiting pets and animals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Study into Bowen Basin’s gas potential begins

        Premium Content Study into Bowen Basin’s gas potential begins

        Politics The two-year investigation will look at the region’s gas reserves and the jobs that may come with it.

        • 12th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
        Rescue helicopter tasked to CQ highway

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter tasked to CQ highway

        Breaking A car is reported to have crashed into a tree west of Rockhampton.

        Car hits tree in Cawarral, four hospitalised

        Premium Content Car hits tree in Cawarral, four hospitalised

        News Two patients had spinal injuries; one was flown to hospital.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Rigged election a farce’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Rigged election a farce’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.